Quark Hits One Day Volume of $2,082.00 (CRYPTO:QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and AEX. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2,082.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,861,024 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

