Raiden Network Token Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $75.00 million and $6.57 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00018963 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00122322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003231 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005151 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RadonPay is an attempt to use the blockchain to send files of any size. The website is no longer working. “

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, EtherDelta, Token Store, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.