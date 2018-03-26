Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.11 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Ralph Lauren worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,410,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.14 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) opened at $107.08 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,704.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently -198.02%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

