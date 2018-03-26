Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Director Sells $22,891.90 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $22,891.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,038 shares in the company, valued at $336,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellis Thomas Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 1,702 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $24,304.56.

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 620,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,459.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

