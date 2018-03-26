Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News articles about Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Randgold Resources earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4544763758576 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Randgold Resources to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of Randgold Resources (GOLD) traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $85.22. 554,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,175. The company has a market capitalization of $7,917.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.17. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $1.98 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0233518103549947%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/randgold-resources-gold-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.