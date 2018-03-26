Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Headlines about Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ranger Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9385788537321 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE RNGR) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

