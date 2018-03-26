Raymond James & Associates Has $9.40 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,079 shares of company stock worth $9,806,818 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs cut Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.39 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at $121.44 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,249.05, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

