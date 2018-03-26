Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS DFND) traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

