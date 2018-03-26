Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD) traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $25.07. Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/realty-shares-divcon-dividend-guard-etf-gard-raises-dividend-to-0-05-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.