Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

3/19/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond is gaining from its focus on transformation plan, which is on track to deliver a seamless customer experience. The transformation plan focuses on improving operational efficiency through overhaul of IT and business processes, as well as adopting customer-centric plans like enriching product assortment and enhancing services. Further, its capital initiatives and constant shareholder-friendly moves bode well. Moreover, the company reported top and bottom-line beat in third-quarter fiscal 2017. Sales gained from opportunistic marketing spend and increased promotional offerings. However, higher advertising costs and lower margins led earnings to decline year over year. Notably, the company has lagged the industry in three months due to strained margins and soft results. It expects the six-quarter long trend of strained margins due to higher shipping and coupon expenses as well as rise in SG&A to continue in fiscal 2017.”

3/1/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond outperformed the industry in last three months backed by its focus on transformation plan, which is on track to deliver a seamless customer experience. The transformation plan focuses on improving operational efficiency through overhaul of IT and business processes, as well as adopting customer-centric plans like enriching product assortment and enhancing services. Further, its capital initiatives and constant shareholder-friendly moves bode well. Moreover, the company reported top and bottom-line beat in third-quarter fiscal 2017. Sales gained from opportunistic marketing spend and increased promotional offerings. However, higher advertising costs and lower margins led earnings to decline year over year. Additionally, the company expects its six-quarter long trend of strained margins due to higher shipping and coupon expenses as well as rise in SG&A to continue in fiscal 2017.”

2/2/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.03.

1/25/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,635. The company has a market cap of $3,168.69, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Matthew Fiorilli sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $383,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,617.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

