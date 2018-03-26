Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Recro Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1818527604105 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Recro Pharma (REPH) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $207.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.59.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 18,231 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $169,001.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 12,964 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $115,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,308.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,364 shares of company stock worth $2,442,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

