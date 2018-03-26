RedCoin (RED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $552.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $242,554.00 and $552.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.01828460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005254 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015122 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001221 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.