ReeCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One ReeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,008.00 and $596.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.01 or 0.04754830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00033080 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00598696 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00077635 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038147 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

