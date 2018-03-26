Regalcoin (REC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003549 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Regalcoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $16,363.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043823 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

