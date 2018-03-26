Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News articles about Relx (NYSE:RELX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.9742548425027 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx (NYSE RELX) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/relx-relx-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.