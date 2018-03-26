Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,700 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.43% of OceanFirst Financial worth $37,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ OCFC) opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,263.04, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Burke sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $39,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $520,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,995 shares of company stock worth $732,065 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

