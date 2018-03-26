Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.51 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,102.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE AXTA) opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7,326.76, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $46,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,395.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $33,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

