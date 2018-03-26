National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of National Health Investors worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,741.12, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.19%.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $692,672.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Spaid purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,812 shares of company stock valued at $183,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens set a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

