Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Cae Inc (CAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of CAE worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4,757.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.98 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. CAE’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

CAE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

