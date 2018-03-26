Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $21.90 Million in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,293,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 874,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 570,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3,636.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/renaissance-technologies-llc-invests-21-90-million-in-pbf-energy-inc-pbf.html.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.