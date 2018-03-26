Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,761,600 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,761,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,134.26, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.62 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

