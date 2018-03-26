Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of Power Integrations worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,925,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,113,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 976,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,835,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 266,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $156,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $285,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,629 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ POWI) opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,991.46, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.39%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-25700-shares-of-power-integrations-inc-powi.html.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.