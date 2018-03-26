Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Boosted by KeyCorp

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $212.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $291.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $202.29 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,338.15, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

