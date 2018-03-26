ResMed (RMD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.6178047118357 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

ResMed (NYSE RMD) traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.27. 413,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,132. ResMed has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $13,645.25, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director John P. Wareham sold 25,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $106,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,586.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,139 shares of company stock worth $4,595,966. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

