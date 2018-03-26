Resolute Forest Products (RFP) and Sappi (SPPJY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Resolute Forest Products and Sappi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus target price of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than Sappi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and Sappi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion 0.21 -$84.00 million ($0.94) -8.78 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.65 $338.00 million $0.57 11.32

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Forest Products. Resolute Forest Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Resolute Forest Products does not pay a dividend. Sappi pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sappi beats Resolute Forest Products on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

