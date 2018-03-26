resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $29.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given resTORbio an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc bought 233,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 533,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 164,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,931. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. It focuses on the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway that regulates aging, and specifically on selective inhibition of the target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1).

