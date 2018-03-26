Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.91% of RevenueShares ETF Trust worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA RDIV) opened at $33.99 on Monday. RevenueShares ETF Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $37.95.

WARNING: “RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/revenueshares-etf-trust-rdiv-stake-increased-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated.html.

