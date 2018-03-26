Head-To-Head Review: Kona Grill (KONA) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

Kona Grill (NASDAQ: KONA) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill -13.09% -70.02% -12.00% Chanticleer -15.66% -48.28% -19.80%

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Kona Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Chanticleer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $179.08 million 0.11 -$23.43 million ($2.32) -0.82 Chanticleer $41.70 million 0.26 -$9.07 million ($2.58) -1.37

Chanticleer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kona Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 2 2 0 2.50 Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kona Grill presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 225.42%. Given Kona Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Summary

Kona Grill beats Chanticleer on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi. Its menu items are prepared from scratch at each restaurant location and incorporate over 40 signature sauces and dressings. It also offers a full service bar offering a range assortment of wines, specialty cocktails and beers. Its restaurants seat an average of approximately 290 customers and comprise multiple dining areas. Its dining area, full-service bar, indoor/outdoor patio and sushi bar provide a choice of atmospheres and a range of environments. It locates its restaurants in various areas, such as retail centers, shopping malls, urban entertainment districts and lifestyle centers that are situated near commercial office space and residential housing.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

