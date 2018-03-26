Reviewing Edgen Group (EDG) and CLARCOR (CLC)

Edgen Group (NYSE: EDG) and CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edgen Group and CLARCOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A CLARCOR 7.71% 10.16% 6.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of CLARCOR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CLARCOR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CLARCOR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Edgen Group does not pay a dividend. CLARCOR pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edgen Group has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgen Group and CLARCOR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CLARCOR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgen Group and CLARCOR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.68) -0.04 CLARCOR N/A N/A N/A $2.84 29.23

Edgen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLARCOR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CLARCOR beats Edgen Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

CLARCOR Company Profile

CLARCOR Inc. is engaged in providing filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments are Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications. Its Industrial/Environmental Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products used in industrial and commercial processes, and in buildings and infrastructures of various types. Its liquid process filtration products include specialty industrial process liquid filters; filters for pharmaceutical processes and beverages; filtration systems, filters and coalescers for the oil and natural gas industry; filtration systems for aircraft refueling, anti-pollution, sewage treatment and water recycling; bilge water separators, and sand control filters for oil and gas drilling.

