Reviewing Fibrocell Science (FCSC) and Dermira (DERM)

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ: FCSC) and Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fibrocell Science has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermira has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fibrocell Science and Dermira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science N/A -649.57% -111.79% Dermira -6,678.29% -62.07% -29.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fibrocell Science and Dermira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dermira 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fibrocell Science presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 965.57%. Dermira has a consensus target price of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 292.73%. Given Fibrocell Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fibrocell Science is more favorable than Dermira.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fibrocell Science and Dermira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science $350,000.00 49.43 -$16.24 million ($1.34) -0.46 Dermira $4.54 million 76.73 -$303.26 million ($7.36) -1.13

Fibrocell Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibrocell Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Fibrocell Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Dermira shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Fibrocell Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Dermira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dermira beats Fibrocell Science on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related. It is investigating the indication in a Phase II clinical trial. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-007, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-013, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of linear scleroderma. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is indicated for the improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults. A third gene-therapy program is focused on the treatment of arthritis. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is focused on improving the appearance of nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil. Cimzia is an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor, or TNF inhibitor that is approved and marketed for the treatment of numerous inflammatory diseases spanning multiple medical specialties, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn’s disease, in multiple countries, including the United States. Glycopyrronium tosylate is a small molecule anticholinergic product for topical application for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Olumacostat glasaretil is a small molecule that targets sebum production following topical application for the treatment of acne.

