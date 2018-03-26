Reviewing Nasdaq (NDAQ) & The Competition

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is one of 149 public companies in the “FINANCE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nasdaq to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nasdaq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nasdaq’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nasdaq and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 1 5 3 0 2.22 Nasdaq Competitors 762 3430 4430 207 2.46

Nasdaq currently has a consensus price target of $81.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. As a group, “FINANCE” companies have a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Nasdaq’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nasdaq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nasdaq pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FINANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 59.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nasdaq and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $3.97 billion $734.00 million 19.33 Nasdaq Competitors $3.15 billion $301.61 million 19.51

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nasdaq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 18.49% 12.75% 4.79% Nasdaq Competitors -25.63% -10.46% -8.49%

Summary

Nasdaq peers beat Nasdaq on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. Its global offerings include trading and clearing across various asset classes, trade management services, data products, financial indexes, capital formation solutions, corporate solutions, and market technology products and services. Its technology markets across the globe, supporting equity derivative trading, clearing and settlement, cash equity trading, fixed income trading and various other functions. Its Market Services segment include its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income clearing corporation and trade management services businesses. Its Corporate Solutions business serves corporate clients.

