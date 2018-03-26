Reviewing Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and WD-40 (WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WD-40 and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $380.51 million 4.74 $52.93 million $3.80 33.95 Ollie's Bargain Outlet $890.32 million 4.10 $59.76 million $1.27 46.65

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40. WD-40 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 13.84% 39.23% 14.76% Ollie's Bargain Outlet 8.17% 10.55% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

WD-40 has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WD-40 and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 5 7 0 2.46

WD-40 presently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $52.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America. The EMEA segment includes countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. The Asia-Pacific segment includes Australia, China and other countries in the Asia region. The Company has two product groups, which include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products. As of August 31, 2016, the Company marketed and sold its products in more than 176 countries and territories around the world primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers and industrial distributors and suppliers.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

