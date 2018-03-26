Reviewing Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Its Rivals

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Teledyne Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Teledyne Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teledyne Technologies Competitors 372 2195 2980 101 2.50

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion $227.20 million 29.98 Teledyne Technologies Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 21.97

Teledyne Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% Teledyne Technologies Competitors -0.95% -265.63% 8.25%

Summary

Teledyne Technologies peers beat Teledyne Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

