Reviewing Tetra Tech (TTEK) & Sharps Compliance (SMED)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sharps Compliance does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and Sharps Compliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 0.98 $117.87 million $2.39 20.21 Sharps Compliance $38.19 million 1.86 -$1.29 million $0.01 442.44

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Compliance. Tetra Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Compliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tetra Tech and Sharps Compliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sharps Compliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Sharps Compliance has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Tetra Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Sharps Compliance 0.33% 0.54% 0.39%

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Sharps Compliance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. is a provider of waste management services, including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. The Company’s solutions include Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Shipback Systems and Other Solutions. The Company’s solutions facilitate the collection, containment, transportation and treatment of various types of healthcare-related materials, including hypodermic needles, lancets and other devices or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin, or sharps, hazardous waste and unused consumer dispensed medications and over-the-counter drugs. It assists its customers in determining which of its solution offerings fit for the collection, containment, return transportation and treatment of medical waste, used healthcare materials, pharmaceutical waste, hazardous waste and unused dispensed medications. It provides tracking and reporting tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.