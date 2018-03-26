Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,896 Shares of Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Cryolife worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cryolife by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cryolife by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE CRY) opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $657.44, a PE ratio of 196.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $24.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

