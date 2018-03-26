Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Photronics worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $3,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,180. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.50, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday, November 27th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

