Rhumbline Advisers Has $128.85 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Celgene worth $128,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Celgene in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celgene in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63,919.89, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

