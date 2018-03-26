Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,011 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 157,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Vetr raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Twilio to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,762.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of -0.11. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $152,224.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,856. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

