Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6,188.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,538,000 after buying an additional 6,330,819 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 18,965.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,917,000 after buying an additional 4,915,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.38 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $213,023.30, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

