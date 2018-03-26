Rifco Inc (RFC) Insider Buys C$10,395.00 in Stock

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) insider Orman Warren Van acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,395.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Orman Warren Van acquired 2,200 shares of Rifco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288.00.

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637. Rifco Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Rifco Company Profile

Rifco Inc is a Canada-based auto purchase finance company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, and is engaged in vehicle financing. The Company provides non-traditional vehicle financing to motorists through a network of select new and used vehicle retailers.

