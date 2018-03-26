Ripto Bux (RBX) Reaches Market Cap of $46,055.00

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Ripto Bux token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Ripto Bux has a total market capitalization of $46,055.00 and $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00764095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux.

Ripto Bux Token Trading

Ripto Bux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Ripto Bux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

