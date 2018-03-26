Rivetz Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Rivetz has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $19,015.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00705562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00139449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00180286 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

