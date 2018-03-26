Rivetz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,740.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $23,740.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004952 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00701237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00142399 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00182327 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivetz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.