Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 47,750 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,442,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE AEL) traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 877,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,321. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2,661.35, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 408,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 97,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

