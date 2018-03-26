Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0596 on Top Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10.17 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00722388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00140931 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180215 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

