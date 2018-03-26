Rupaya [OLD] (CRYPTO:RUPX) Trading 36.7% Lower This Week

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya [OLD] has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. Rupaya [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00670502 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004696 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003591 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002831 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Rupaya [OLD] Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya [OLD]’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Rupaya [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya [OLD] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya [OLD] using one of the exchanges listed above.

