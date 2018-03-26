RWE (RWE) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €27.50 ($33.95) price objective by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWE. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.70 ($28.02) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE (RWE) opened at €19.97 ($24.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12,230.00 and a PE ratio of 6.46. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($28.74).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

