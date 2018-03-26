Esquire Financial (ESQ) PT Set at $25.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) received a $25.00 target price from analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Esquire Financial (ESQ) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 37,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,558. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Coelho acquired 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $122,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,110 shares of company stock valued at $205,902. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $269,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth $2,171,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

