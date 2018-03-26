SCANA Co. (SCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCANA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.97. SCANA reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCANA will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

SCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo lowered SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS initiated coverage on SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of SCG stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,238. The company has a market cap of $5,735.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SCANA has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $71.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCANA in the 4th quarter valued at $69,408,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCANA by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,682,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,863 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in SCANA by 71,338.9% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 1,129,294 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter worth $41,830,000. Finally, Gruss Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SCANA during the 4th quarter worth $35,006,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

