Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 480,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,417. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

